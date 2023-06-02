I Have 3 Sons Now – Kizz Daniel

Popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe a.k.a Kizz Daniel has come out to share that he has welcomed a third son. He recently revealed this in a podcast interview with American On-Air-Personality, Angela Yee, and fans have been reacting.

His words, “I have three sons now.”

Asked further to talk about his recent engagement, Kizz said, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

WOW.