I Have A Deep Connection With Chelsea – Lukaku

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to apologise for his recent controversial interview. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very sorry for what his comments caused and he now agrees that he should have been much clearer with his message.

Lukaku added that he has a deep connection with the club and he completely understands the anger from the fans.

His words, “I should have been much clearer in my message,”

“The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter [Milan] fans, and it wasn’t about trying to disrespect the [Chelsea] fans, my team-mates, the club and the manager.

“They made a lot of effort to bring me here and I wanted to come back. I have been on a mission since I left so I totally understand the frustration of the fans, but now it is on me to make sure I show my commitment 100%.”

“I am sorry for the upset I have caused. You guys know the connection I have to the club and I totally understand you guys being upset.

“It was not the right moment and I want to move forward and make sure we start winning football matches.”