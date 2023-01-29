I Have Been Enjoying Acting More Since My Heart Attack – Antonio Banderas

Oscar-nominated actor, Antonio Banderas has come out to say that having a heart attack was the best thing to ever happen to him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he had a heart attack six years ago, and since that time, he has been looking only for the pleasure of acting and nothing else.

Antonio added that life for him now starts once he hears Action or when the curtain comes up.

His words, “Well, I had a heart attack six years ago.”

“It probably was one of the best things that happened in my life. It was like putting glasses on and seeing what was important.”

“Since my heart attack, I’m looking only for the pleasure of acting. That’s it. I don’t care about anything else. For me, life starts when somebody says, “Action!” – or when the curtain comes up.”