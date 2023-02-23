I have no confidence in police – C’River PDP chair Ikem after thugs vandalised his house

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has said he has no confidence in the police to do their job efficiently during the general election starting tomorrow.

He spoke soon after the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone Six, Jonathan Towuru, cautioned all political leaders and their supporters in the state ahead of the commencement of the general election to refrain from violence, assuring that the police are ready to provide security.

Two days ago, the country home of the PDP chairman in Obudu town was vandalised, riddled with bullets and an aide to the chairman was critically injured.

Ikem said that the police can execute their responsibilities but are unwilling to do their job.

“I have no confidence in the police that they will do a nice job during the general election.

“It is not that they don’t have the ability but are simply unwilling to do their job. The reason is best known to them.

“There has been brazen violence by hired political thugs. We’ve complained and lodged reports with the Obudu DPO, yet there has been no response, arrests or invitation of the deadly gangs that roam the streets of Obudu, driving around shooting. These boys are known faces.

“One of them even manhandled and murdered a police officer, which he even confessed to. But he was merely detained and next day released,” he lamented.

Ikem said that if the police do not act to contain the violence, the acts may escalate.