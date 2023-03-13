I Have Not Lost My Creativity As A Footballer – Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has come out to admit to being an old man in footballing terms. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, while people expect him to score and assist in every game, he will keep playing without pressure because he has nothing to prove to anyone.

De Bruyne added that even if he has had fewer assists than usual this season, he has not been creating less.

His words, “Obviously, people have a different standard [for me] to a lot of players. It’s just what it is. People expect me to score every game and assist every game. I think I’ve been playing quite well. Maybe there have been fewer assists but I don’t think I’ve been creating less. I don’t really look at these things. I feel fine.”

“I think I’m playing alright – maybe not the best I’ve every played but it’s good. You know the stats – I’ve created the most in the league and have the most assists and I’ve not even played four or five games. For me, it is the same. I’ve been doing the same thing for eight years here and 15 years in professional football so I’m feeling fine. I expect more from myself than you guys will ever do. You know what people are going to say outside but there’s no pressure. I play football because I like it, not because I have to, so it’s good.”