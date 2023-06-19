I Have To Support Mbappe As France Captain – Griezmann

France forward, Antoine Griezmann has come out to admit that he found it hard to stomach Didier Deschamps’ decision to make Kylian Mbappe captain ahead of him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was very tough for him to take it at the time, but he understands that he is currently nearing the end of his international career.

Griezmann then added that now that Mbappe has been named captain, he has no other choice but to support him.

His words, “It was hard to take, and tough. I’m 32 and, although I still have the legs, I know I’m reaching the end [of my career],”

“I had a hard time stomaching it for one or two days.”

“I’m fully behind our captain Kylian. I won’t change anything, because that’s who I am.”