I Haven’t Asked PSG To Sell Me To Real Madrid – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to blast yet another underwhelming season for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his goal is to win everything as a player, and it has always been clear that the PSG team has a lot of shortcomings that will hurt the club in competitions.

Mbappe added that he has not asked to be sold to Real Madrid in recent days, and he only said he will not renew his current contract.

His words, “For a player like me, the goal is to win everything. And we knew that at PSG there were shortcomings that sooner or later we were going to end up paying for.”

“I didn’t say I wanted to be sold to Real Madrid or want to leave, but only that I won’t activate the option on the extra year. With PSG, there has never been any talk of a renewal.”