I Hope Arsene Wenger Felt How Arsenal Fans Appreciate His Legacy – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that Arsene Wenger picked the right moment for his return to the club as the legendary boss watched their derby win over West Ham.

According to him, Arteta picked the best time to show up at the Emirates because boxing day is a beautiful day to play football.

He added that he hopes Wenger can feel everything that everybody thinks of him and his legacy at the club.

His words, “He picked the right moment, a really special day because Boxing Day is a beautiful day to play football and I thought today the levels were what he deserved and hopefully he’ll like. The players didn’t know [about it]. We wanted to keep it quiet and allow that space for Arsene. Stan and Josh [Kroenke] are here as well and it was a really special day.”

“Thank you so much to him for coming. Hopefully walking through the building he’s going to feel everything that everybody thinks of him, the legacy he left here. As well his presence has to be very, very attached to this football club.”