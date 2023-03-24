I Hope Bayern Munich Wins The UCL With Tuchel – Cancelo

Bayern Munich defender, Joao Cancelo has come out to say that Thomas Tuchel must erase the Champions League pain he previously caused him when he was at Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just found out that Nagelsmann would be leaving the club, and he is very sad, because the German was the one who wanted him at Bayern Munich in January.

Cancelo added that he thanks Julian for everything but now hopes to win the UCL with Tuchel at his new club.

His words, “I’ve only found out now. I know I won’t find Nagelsmann when I return to Munich. He wanted me at Bayern, I’d like to thank him. As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year!”