I Hope Declan Rice Ends Up At Arsenal – Wilshere

Arsenal should try to sign Declan Rice this summer, Jack Wilshere has said. He recently revealed that the midfielder is a perfect fit for the Gunners, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Declan Rice is a midfielder who can do anything on the football pitch, and he can be a leader for Arsenal football club for many years to come if signed.

Wilshere added that he is looking forward to wherever the player goes in the summer, and he hopes it will be Arsenal.

His words, “He’s a midfielder who can do anything. Anyone who supports any club would want Dec to join. If I’m talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel’s watch. Mikel would develop him, bring him on even more and he would be massive for the team as well. I have had conversations with Dec and told him what he is doing in unbelievable, he is captain of a big Premier League club and is always learning.”

“You have to be respectful to West Ham, that is his club, but his future is in his hands and it’s very exciting for him because he’s got everything with him now and he’s picking up more and more, he’s growing into this man who could play anywhere. I’m looking forward to wherever he goes. I hope it is Arsenal, it would be a massive signing and a perfect fit.”