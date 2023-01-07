I Hope Iwobi’s Injury Is Not Too Serious – Lampard

Everton manager, Frank Lampard has come out to speak about the injury suffered by Alex Iwobi against Manchester United on Friday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only hope Iwobi’s injury is not too serious because it looks like an ankle ligament problem.

Lampard added that the Nigerian will have a scan to know the precise injury diagnosis tomorrow.

His words, “We hope it’s not too serious. It is an ankle ligament injury, we hope it’s a lesser one. He will have a scan tomorrow [Saturday] to confirm.”