I Hope Kamala Harris Can Become America’s First-Ever Female President – Hillary Clinton

Ex-US Presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton has come out to say that she hopes that Kamala Harris will become the first American female president. Clinton recently said she wants Harris to finally break the highest, hardest glass ceiling in the US, and the world has been reacting.

According to her, she already broke a glass ceiling of her own by becoming the first woman to win a major party nomination for president, but now she hopes that Kamala would take it one step further.

Hilary added that when a barrier falls for one woman, it definitely clears the way for other women.

Her words, “When a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us. Together, we’ve put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling. On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States.”

WOW.

Kamala Devi Harris, born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, under President Joe Biden. She is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first South Asian American vice president.

A member of the Democratic Party, she served as a U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as the attorney general of California.

Following the withdrawal of Joe Biden from the presidential race, Harris is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election.

Harris met her future husband, attorney Doug Emhoff, through a mutual friend who set up Harris and Emhoff on a blind date in 2013. Emhoff, who was born in a Jewish family, was an entertainment lawyer who became partner-in-charge at Venable LLP’s Los Angeles office.