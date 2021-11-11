I Hope My Wife Can Have A Happy Birthday In A Sad Nigeria – Omoyele Sowore

Popular publisher and activist, Omoyele Sowore has come out to celebrate his wife on her birthday. He recently showered her with praises on his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he met his wife in Nigeria and he promised to take her on a date on her birthday, Ken Saro-Wiwa’s memorial event for that year.

He added that even if these are hard and sad times in the country, he wants his woman to have a happy birthday.

His words, ”Some long years ago, I met the lady here and I promised to take her on a date on her birthday and she agreed, so we went into a building in SOHO area of New York City, on our way in we were handed candles. She asked if I had brought my friends to give her a surprise birthday, I said “yes,” we just came to the best date, your never dreamt off. It was Ken Saro-Wiwa’s memorial event for that year!”

“Today is her birthday, please kindly help wish my wife Opeyemi Sowore Happy Birthday! I know it is hard to be happy on a day like this!”

