I Hope Pogba Can Return In The Next 15 – 20 Days – Allegri

Paul Pogba is training without pain again, Massmiliano Allegri has confirmed. A potential return date is about to be set for the Juventus midfielder, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Frenchman is running again and he doesn’t feel pain in his knee like he used to weeks ago.

Allegri added that he can hope the midfielder is finally able to return in the next 15 to 20 days.

His words, “Paul is running and he doesn’t feel pain in his knee. If he proceeds like this, maybe within 15/20 days he can be with the team. But we’ll see later when he can return, step by step.”

On Rabiot’s contract talks, “It’s useless to talk about the transfer market right now, we have to think about the pitch. Rabiot has desire and enthusiasm. We’re all focused on that.”