I Hope The Press Won’t Ruin My Good Relationship With Benfica – Enzo Fernandez

New Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has sent a farewell message to Benfica after a British record deal was struck to make him a Blues player. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very grateful to Benfica fans for the affection he received throughout his stay at the club, and he considers the club one of the greatest in the world.

Enzo added that he hopes the press will not tarnish what he built with the club because it was really wonderful.

His words, “Thank you very much, Benfica fans. My family and I are grateful for all the affection received in these five months, I am grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, where I enjoyed every moment to the fullest and always gave my best.”

“May the press not tarnish what we built together because it was something wonderful that I had never imagined. Thank you to everyone who works to make the institution even greater than it is. Thank you to my colleagues for always treating me in the best way and make me feel at home. Thanks to the club’s management and especially to Roger Schmidt and his entire team for their trust and daily respect. I was very happy. Thank you, I carry Benfica forever in my heart.”