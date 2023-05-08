I Hope To Be Fit For Our UCL Clash Vs Inter Milan – Rafael Leao

AC Milan forward, Rafael Leao has come out to provide an update on his injury. This is coming as he remains optimistic of playing in the Champions League semi-final against Inter, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is an optimist, therefore he believes he should be back soon to help his team in such an important game.

His words, “My injury no worries. I’ll be back soon. I am an optimist. I did treatment and sleep all day.”

Doubts remain over his participation in the Milan derby as he suffered an elongation of the right abductor after tests were conducted

