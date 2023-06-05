I Hope To Continue At Porto Amid MUFC Rumors – Diogo Costa

Porto goalkeeper, Diogo Costa has come out to react to the speculation suggesting he could be a transfer target for Manchester United this summer. This is coming amid David de Gea’s recent woes last season, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the reports have been nothing but internet talk thus far, and he is happy and honoured to play for his current club.

Diogo added that there is nothing concrete in recent reports and he hopes to continue at Porto.

His words, “That’s the internet. It is a happiness and an honour to play for my favourite club. What they say is what they say, there is nothing concrete. I have a contract until 2027 and I hope to continue, let’s see.”

Erik ten Hag on De Gea, “I will not say he’ll always be my No.1 because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions.”

