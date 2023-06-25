I Intend To Marry A 2nd Woman Even If My Wife Is The Sweetest – Harrysong

Popular singer, Harrysong has come out to jokingly tell his wife that he is going to marry a second wife. He recently made the joke while celebrating his woman as she turns a year older today, and fans have been reacting.
Via Instagram, he hailed his wife for being a sweet and good woman, before adding that he is still going to marry a second wife regardless.
His words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate