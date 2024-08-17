I Joined Atletico Madrid To Fight For Every Trophy – Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid striker, Julian Alvarez has come out to explain why he needed to leave Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just had to look for a new challenge after all he has learnt at the Etihad, and he feels Atletico Madrid can give him the required tools to unlock the next stage of his career.

Alvarez added that he joined the Spanish club to help the team and to fight for every title.

His words, “I felt that I needed a change in my career. I needed to look for a new challenge, and I believe that this club gives me the tools to give my best. I learned a lot there [at City] and I’m grateful for the two years I’ve been there.

I’ve come here to help the team and to fight for every title. I spoke to [Diego] Simeone, and he said he wanted me to come here. He said that I was going to help the team and they would enhance my strengths and help me improve on my weaknesses. My aim is to show my best form, help the team win, and take Atletico to the highest level.

They [Guardiola and Simeone] are among the best coaches in the world.

I don’t feel like a superhero for winning the World Cup. I still have a lot to learn and improve. I am very happy to be working with Simeone for what he means to this club and for world football.”

