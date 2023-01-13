I Left Barcelona At The Right Moment – Iniesta

Ex-Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta has come out to insist that he left Barca for Japan at the right time. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll always say leaving Barcelona when he did was the right decision because he was happy and convinced it was the right time for a new chapter.

Iniesta added that time has since shown that leaving when he did was not a wrong move.

His words, “Moving to Japan was the right decision,”

“I had to take it. I was happy and convinced that it was the right moment. And time has, fortunately, shown me that I was correct. It was the right decision on a sporting level and on a family level.”