I Left Manchester City Because I Didn’t Feel Important Anymore – Cancelo

Ex-Manchester City defender, Joan Cancelo has come out to say the door to a return to Manchester City is open in the summer. He recently revealed this while dismissing talk of a fallout with Pep Guardiola as a lie, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did not fight with Pep Guardiola before leaving in January, and he only left because he did not feel important at the club anymore.

Cancelo added that the decision to leave was eventually agreed by both him and his parent club.

His words, “People who say that I fought with Guardiola is a lie. I didn’t feel important in the team in the last games. I spoke with the coach and he also agreed. And together with the club we decided that I had to leave, that it was the best for me,”

“I like the new opportunities, it’s not against City. I think that at City he has taken the step to the level he wanted to reach, that’s where I became the player I am today. I am grateful to both Pep and the club because they gave me everything. My daughter was born in Manchester and it’s a club I’ll never forget. And who knows, in football you never know and at the end of the year I can return.”

On Real Madrid, “I did not receive the offer. The truth is that no, but if they say it… I don’t know,” he added. “If a club like Madrid is behind me, it’s a pleasure for me because it’s one of the best clubs in the world. I think it’s a sign that I’m doing things right.”