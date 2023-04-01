I Like How Gabriel Jesus Grabbed His Opportunity To Score A Brace – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that his players are very happy for Gabriel Jesus. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his teammates did not fail to clap for him after the game because he clearly worked so hard to return from his bad injury.

Arteta added that he was pleased with how his striker grabbed his opportunity to score 2 goals.

His words, “Delighted for him.”

“They all were. We were all clapping for him. He’s been working so hard for the last four or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff. Today he deserved the chance to start. He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals.”

“We were on the bus, and it was in and out, so small parts. Then when we were off the bus, disconnect it, focus on what we want to do and what we had ahead of us.”