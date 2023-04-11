I Love How Vulnerable Tyalor Swift Has Been With All Her Music – Nick Cannon

Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon has come out to say that he is all in on having a baby with newly-single Taylor Swift. This is coming following her split from Joe Alwyn after six years together, and fans have been reacting.

Nick was asked on “The Howard Stern Show” what he would do if Swift was hypothetically into the idea of having a child with him. His response, “I’m all in.”

“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

“I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.”

