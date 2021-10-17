I Love My Wife Deeply – Van Vicker

Ghollywood actor, Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today. He recently shared the good news on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been celebrating them.

According to him, they courted for ten years, they’ve been parents for seventeen years and he has been married to her for eighteen years.

Van Vicker added that he absolutely loves his wife more than words can describe.

His words, ”10yrs – courtship

17years – parentship

18 years – marriage

27years – friendship

AVV, I can still conk out for you.

Happy 18th anniversary to my personal person.

I love you plenty plenty.”

WOW.