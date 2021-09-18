I Loved The Healthy Competition Between Benzema And I At Real Madrid – Higuain

Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuain has come out to say that Real Madrid signing Karim Benzema and Kaka frustrated him. He recently revealed that his frustration was because the signings came in a season that saw him finish as the club’s top scorer.

According to him, however, he really enjoyed the healthy competition with Benzema because it made him step up his game.

Higuain added that Karim brought out the best version of him and he brought out the best version of him.

His words, “With Benzema it was a very healthy competition, but we had to do our best.”

“The year Cristiano arrived, he scored 27 goals (sic) and I scored 26 (sic). The next transfer window (sic) they brought in Kaka and Benzema. That’s when I said: ‘how many goals do I have to score?’

“Karim came in and he brought out the best version of me and I brought out the best version of him. He’s a tremendous number nine.”

On his time at Real Madrid, “I wasn’t going to go to the first team of Real Madrid. They bought me and they were going to keep me at Castilla. There was the possibility of going on loan as well.”

“My dad told me on the plane: ‘The only thing I’m going to ask you is not to be afraid. Never be afraid, but be respectful…’ and that phrase stayed with me.”

“When I arrived, I trained with the first team and in the second training session [Fabio] Capello told me: ‘You’re staying with us’. Three or four days later I made my debut as a starter in the Copa del Rey. I ended up playing on the right wing.”