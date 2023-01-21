I Made $5M After I Divorced Lilian Esoro Over My Poor Financial Status – Ubi Franklin

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has come out to recount how he once had $5 million in his name and was still depressed. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he once made the whooping sum of five million dollars from cryptocurrency and other investments, but he still found it really hard to be genuinely happy.

He added that he was depressed because he got the funds a year after his marriage to actress, Lilian Esoro, crashed due to his poor financial status and inability to provide for the family.

