I Might End Up Not Debating Kamala Harris – Trump

Ex-USA President, Donald Trump has come out to say that he might debate Vice-President, Kamala Harris. He, however, revealed that he might also make a case for not debating her, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he can only question the terms of the original debate he agreed to with Biden, and he wants the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News to be moved to a different network because ABC carries fake news.

Trump added that he would probably end up debating, but he could end up deciding against it as well.

His words, “Oh yes, absolutely. I’d want to.

I want to do a debate. But I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is.”

The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating. The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it.”

WOW.

