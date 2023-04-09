I Must Repay Chelsea’s Faith In Me – Koulibaly

Chelsea defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to insist that he wants to stay at the club despite uncertainty around his future. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knows he has not been at 100 percent since his arrival in England, but he is now slowly getting back to his best.

Koulibaly added that Chelsea made a big decision to sign him, and he needs to repay that faith.

His words, “I know I’m not at 100 per cent yet, but think I’m coming to my level.”

“Chelsea made a big decision to sign me [last summer for £33 million] and there’s a big desire in me to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years. This is not the year Chelsea were expecting, but sometimes when you have big changes, new proprietors, and half the team is new, everybody has to adapt. But we know how big the ambition is here and we’re going to work to win back the confidence of the supporters.”