I Need Proof That The Girl I Saw At Davido’s Concert Has A Boyfriend – Iyanya

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya has come out to respond to a young man who threatened him online for lusting over his girlfriend. Recall that the musician recently took to his Twitter handle to recount how a lady caught his eye in the crowd during his performance at Davido’s Timeless concert in Lagos and asked her to contact him.

Reacting, a man who claim to be her boyfriend then wrote, “My friend told me that Iyanya posted my girlfriend’s picture on the internet. I thought it was a joke. Iyanya, with all due respect, can you take it down? You won’t like my actions.”

Responding, Iyanya said, “Baba, show me your proof that she’s your babe 😂😭 Or do you want to join us for dinner?:

WOW.