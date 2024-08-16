I Need To Know What Nigerian Presidential Jets Were Doing In France – Charly Boy

Popular Nigerian activist, Charly Boy has come out to blast the Nigerian government in response to the recent seizure of three presidential jets in France. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the seizure of the jets has been totally embarrassing, and he can only question the legitimacy and transparency of the Nigerian government because the jets’ presence in France raises troubling questions about the administration’s integrity.

Charly Boy added that he really wants to know what 3 Nigerian government jets were doing in France in the first place.

His words, “The seizure of three Nigerian presidential jets in France has led to significant confusion and embarrassment due to a legal dispute involving the Ogun State government and the Chinese company Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd.

Abegi una, weytin 3 Nigeria government Jets doing in France? Is that Tinubu’s second home? Can an illegitimate and illegal government ever come clean? Why so many Nigerian criminals deported from the US full inside APC?

Omo, Shey una dey see how much corruption dey destroy our government. Instead of serving the people, they’re serving themselves. We need leaders who will put Nigeria first, not their own greed. When the Youths and most Nigerians say #TinubuMustGo this is one of the reasons! The stealing, corruption, rascality and lack of frugality is terrifying. Nonsense. Dia fathers.”

