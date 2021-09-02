I Need To Repay Real Madrid’s Faith In Me – Hazard

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has come out to say that he is ready to prove his worth to the club. He recently revealed that he is fed up with people thinking he is always injured.

According to him, he is tired of his injuries worries and he looks forward to getting up every morning and feeling great on the training ground for a sustained period.

Hazard added that Real Madrid have already spent a lot of money on me and he needs to repay the faith.

His words, “I signed with Real Madrid for five seasons. The first two have not been good, the injuries have not helped me, but I still have three more to prove my worth,”

“I hope it works, I hope to get up one morning and feel great on the training ground. If I feel pain there, I drag it to the games and I will continue to have it. I am waiting for that moment when I can show my worth again.”

“Real Madrid have already spent a lot of money on me. I want to give something back to them.”

“People think that I am always injured. That is the truth. But if you review my career there is not a player who, for a period of 10 years, has played as many games as I have,”

“I do what I have to do. I work daily with the physio. That’s what I do. Since the beginning of the season we have done a great job with the physical trainer.”

“At the moment it is going well, I am feeling better, but I am not completely 100% still. I hope we continue like this.”