I Never Cheated On My Wife – Morata

AC Milan striker, Alvaro Morata has come out to explain the reasons for his split from wife, Alica Campello after seven years of marriage. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his wife is the most important woman in his life, and he never attended the Spanish national team party to avoid rumors that he was ever unfaithful to her in any way.

Morata, however, added that despite their split, they still have an excellent rapport for the well-being of their four children.

His words, “I am devastated, but I swear that I never cheated on her. She’s the most important woman of my life. I am tired of people saying that I was unfaithful to Alice and I didn’t even go to the national team party so that this type of rumour wouldn’t arise. Since then I haven’t spoken to anyone out of respect for her and so that this type of news doesn’t arise.

Alice wanted to stay in Spain and didn’t want to move again. Despite different views, we still have an excellent rapport for the well-being of our four children. There won’t be any second thoughts.”

WOW.