I Never Thought I’d Have To Say Goodbye To MUFC – Brandon Williams

Manchester United youngster, Brandon Williams has come out to pen a moving farewell message after he was released by the club. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he always hoped he would never have to write a farewell to a club he has been at since the age of 7, but he remains grateful to every MUFC staff that he shared the past 17 years with.

Brandon added that MUFC supporters also deserve praise for being the backbone of the club.

His words, “I always hoped I would have never had to make this post but here we are. Since the age of 7 this Manchester United football club has been part of my life from the cliff to Carrington day in day out. But to have been able to make brothers which will last a lifetime I want to thank my teammates, especially the ones I’ve shared the past 17 years with. Thank you to the staff the kitmen, maintenance workers, security, and physios I could go on and on you were all amazing and of course the coaches. Then most importantly THANK YOU to you fans the backbone of the club the reason we work so hard for to be able to perform at the highest level because you all deserve it. Watch this space! OVERANDOUT🫡 ONCE A RED ALWAYS A RED 👹”

