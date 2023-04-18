I Once Ate A Live Cockroach On Set – Nicolas Cage

Hollywood actor, Nicolas Cage has come out to reveal that he once ate live cockroaches while filming a scene for his 1988 cult movie “Vampire’s Kiss.” He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he actually ate it two times because the director did it just to prank him on set.

Cage added that he will never do that again and he is very sorry he ended up doing it at all.

His words, “Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me,”

“I’m not one to give advice, but [Hoult] ate a potato bug so he took it to another level.”

“Oh, but he ate a real potato bug, which is terrifying to me. And so I ate cockroaches. I’ll never do that again. I’m sorry I did it at all.”

WOW.