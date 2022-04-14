I Only Knew About Osinachi Being A Domestic Abuse Victim After Her Death – Pastor

Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church Abuja and the clergyman of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Paul Enenche has come out to break his silence days after her passing. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Osinachi and her husband came to him two and a half months ago to complain of a chest infection, and he did his best as her pastor to get her medical help until she died.

Paul added that it was after her passing that he got wind of the series of abuse she allegedly suffered in the hands of her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

His words, “The church is not your place for transfer of aggression. We are willing to help you if you have so much bitterness and so much distraction in your life and you don’t know where to vent it. We can help you. We want to let you know we love you and Jesus loves you. It is well with you.”

