I Owe Nobody Any Details About My Love Life – Blessing Okoro

Popular celebrity, Blessing Okoro has come out to react to the speculation about her alleged romantic affair with popular car dealer, IVD. Recall that IVD recently lost his wife, Bimbo in an alleged domestic dispute, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship expert who did not confirm or deny her alleged affair with IVD, she doesn’t owe the public any explanation about her love adventures because it is her private life.

Blessing added that people can meet people they eventually fall in love with at their place of work.

