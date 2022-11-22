I Physically Abused My First Wife – Laurence Fishburne

Hollywood actor, Laurence Fishburne has come out to reveal that he sought therapy after physically abusing his first wife. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, playing Ike Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It made him relate to the role a bit because he had such experience many years ago.

He added that the black therapist he hired at the time helped him confront his anger issues that led to him being physically abusive in his first marriage.

His words, “Having had some experience with that as a young man, I did a lot of counseling.”

“I got married when I was twenty-three years old, my first wife was twenty-one.”

“So, I was very familiar with the territory and with the emotional landscape of what, you know, brings a person to that place where they feel the need to be abusive to their partner.”

“It was really about how to recognize it when it was coming up, what my triggers were, and what were the behaviors that I could use that would counter it. That would help me to move in a different direction.”