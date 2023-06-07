I Planned To Be A Lawyer Before I Started Acting – Genoveva Umeh

Nigerian-British actress, Genoveva Umeh has come out to say that even though acting has always been her passion, she didn’t study it in school. She recently had her say during the latest episode of the “Is This Seat Taken” podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she actually studied law in university but realized that acting was truly her passion after failing in her first year of law.

Umeh added that she simply decided to act once she knew it was what she truly wanted to do, rather than what she felt she had to do.

Her words, “Studying law was my decision. However, I also realized that as a first-generation immigrant, I knew how hard my parents worked to get me into the UK.”

“So, I didn’t want to pursue a course that I just considered as a hobby. I thought acting was merely a hobby.”

“I went from viewing acting as a hobby during my time in university, thinking that after graduation, I would come back and pursue it.”

“But that didn’t happen until I failed my first year. Failing my first year of law was when I realized that I needed to start considering what I truly wanted to do, rather than what I felt I had to do.”

