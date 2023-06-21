I Prayed For My Relationship With Nick Cannon To Work – Jessica White

Popular American model, Jessica White has come out to say that she was in an emotionally abusive relationship with TV host and actor, Nick Cannon during their long-term romance. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she went through an emotionally abusive relationship like most people do nowadays, and she is proud to admit it because she does not want to be perfect.

Jessica added that she prayed for their relationship to work but she walked out of it with more questions than answers.

Her words, “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it.”

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect.”