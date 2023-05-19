I Realized How Tough EPL Was After 7 Matches – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he has been taken aback by the achievements of his team. He, however, revealed that he has always believed he was a great coach, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he arrived England with no expectations, and he simply could not have imagined this much progress with a team he has not spent a decade with.

Pep added that he realized how tough the EPL was after playing just seven matches in the league.

His words, “I love myself a lot but I never thought…I arrived with no expectations, do whatever you want. I could not imagine, with players and people here, to do what we have done in the Premier League,”

“I realised after five, six or seven games in the Premier League, how tough it is. Learn quick, players and teams. Every day was a little better, try to arrive a little better. Do better than yesterday, the players feel it and we can achieve it. You never think the start of the season how it’s going to be. Now we know, three games away to win all the titles.”

“I don’t think so [that the team will watch Forest-Arsenal together]. We have a game the day after. Chelsea deserve it. In my mind, I’d like to feel we have to win to be champions,”

“We cannot control Nottingham. Doesn’t matter what happens in Nottingham, we have to do our job. After three days later we have Brighton. They can make a big thing if you’re not yourself. We have time at the end of the season to celebrate. [Sunday] we can win, celebrate in the stadium with our people.”