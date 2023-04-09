    Login
    I Received My Doctorate Degree In January – Blac Chyna

    Popular celebrity, Blac Chyna has come out to say that she received her Doctorate back in January. She recently jumped on social media page to flaunt a photo of her Liberal Arts degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, and fans have been reacting.

    Her words, “On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White.”

    This is just the latest reveal from the mother-of-two who is on the road to changing her life.

