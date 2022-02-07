I Remain The Only Legally Recognized Chairman Of Imo APC – Daniel Nwafor

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Imo State, Daniel Nwafor on Monday said he still remained the authentic, duly elected, legally recognized and competent Chairman of the party in the state.

In a press statement on Monday, Nwafor insisted that his faction was not perturbed by the alleged triviality, jamboree and fanfare of February 3rd by the interim national leadership of the party.

Recall that the interim national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday presented certificates of return to the chairmen-elect of the party in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) despite crises in state chapters.

Reacting to the development, Nwafor said, “the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter, has read in one of the National dailies of a purported issuance of a phoney certificate of return to one Mr Macdonald Ebere, who has been impersonating the office of our state party Chairman.

“Existing judgements delivered by courts of competent jurisdiction in our favour authenticated the Nwafor-led State Working Committee as the properly constituted and lawful leadership of our party in the state.

“The judgements, unless upturned by the Supreme court, are still standing. Not even the NEC of our party can truncate our lawful tenure until completed.

“The National Secretary of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, who purportedly issued the certificate of return knows that his action amounts to total illegality. Hence, the reason no oath of office was administered to the imposter even after being issued an illegal certificate of return.

“One of the cardinal foundations upon which our party was built is justice and respect for the rule of law and we strongly believe that the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee of our great party led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni will uphold this democratic ethos, norms and values for which our party is renowned.”