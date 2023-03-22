I Respect Conte’s Rant After Southampton Draw – Kulusevski

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski has come out to defend the public berating from Antonio Conte aimed at him and his fellow team-mates on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he understands the manager’s anger because he was very disappointed in his players after the game vs Southampton, especially after bowing out of the UCL.

Kulusevski added that he doesn’t feel any of the attacks was directed at him since he knows what he brings to Tottenham.

His words, “No, because I know what I bring to the team everyday. I know that I prepare myself to do as good as I can and that’s why I can always look at myself in the mirror. Sometimes I know I don’t play [well] enough and I can take responsibility for that. But what [Conte] said is for him [to say], that’s his word. But I respect him, he helped me a lot during my career so he’s still a very important man in the club and in my work.”

“I don’t know, he was very disappointed like us players. We have to accept that we lost [in] all the cups, we went out of the Champions League. I know sometimes we have to be sad and angry, and that’s how he took it. We have to respect his words. Yes, absolutely [I am happy to keep working with him].”