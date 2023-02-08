I Salute All The Working Mums Out There – Jada Pollock

Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock has come out to speak on motherhood. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has worked for ten days without her nanny, juggling work and taking care of her kids, and it has not been easy at all.

Jada added that she salutes all the working mums out there for they shall be rewarded in future.

Her words, “Shout out to all the working mums! I have worked non stop for 10 days without my NANNY! It’s not an easy road. Calls, emails, zooms, meetings while being a full time mum. Not sure how I did this all with Zion & no help!! but it feels so rewarding.”

WOW.