I Should’ve Scored Vs Manchester City – Sane

Bayern Munich forward, Leroy Sane has come out to say that he should have found the back of the net against Manchester City. He recently revealed this as the German club exited the Champions League, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, City felt a lot of pressure from Bayern Munich throughout the game, and he really should have scored from the clear chance that was presented to him in the early stages.

Sane added that conceding 3 goals away from home ended up being Bayern’s undoing in the UCL.

His words, “Today was a good game from us, strong game, I have to score and make it 1-0. City got a lot of pressure, it is tough as we lost the first game away 3-0, it shouldn’t have happened, today we could have done a lot, it’s tough for me with a big chance,”

“I think we had good control, won lots of balls in midfield, if I score I would like to know how the game went. I know the team quite well and how strong they are at home, if you concede three goals away in first leg it’s tough, they know how to control the game. It’s really annoying how it went especially how we played today, the team played really well and I’m proud of that, we have to keep up the spirit and focus on the league.”