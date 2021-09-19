I Speak The Yoruba Language With My Parents – Tomori

AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has come out to say that he feels Nigerian because of his upbringing as a child. He recently revealed that his Nigerian name actually means God has filled me with joy.

According to him, it is very typical in Nigeria to give such names and he even speaks to his parent in the local language.

Tomori added that despite staying in England for a very long time, he still eats regular Nigerian meals from time to time.

His words, “My name is Nigerian and it means, ‘God has filled me with joy, it is typical in Nigeria to give such names,”

“I feel very Nigerian, when I was little my parents spoke to me in the local language and I ate typical Nigerian food.”