    Login
    Subscribe

    I Speak The Yoruba Language With My Parents – Tomori

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has come out to say that he feels Nigerian because of his upbringing as a child. He recently revealed that his Nigerian name actually means God has filled me with joy.

    Fikayo Tomori
    Fikayo Tomori

    According to him, it is very typical in Nigeria to give such names and he even speaks to his parent in the local language.

    Tomori added that despite staying in England for a very long time, he still eats regular Nigerian meals from time to time.

    His words, “My name is Nigerian and it means, ‘God has filled me with joy, it is typical in Nigeria to give such names,”

    See also  How to use Twitter in Nigeria despite FG’s suspension

    “I feel very Nigerian, when I was little my parents spoke to me in the local language and I ate typical Nigerian food.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News