I Started Appreciating Manchester City More After I Left – Gundogan

Manchester City have confirmed the return of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Barcelona. This is happening just a year after he left for the Spanish giant, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy to be back at the club he gave seven years of his career to, and he started appreciating Manchester City more when he left for Barcelona.

Gundogan added that MCFC is clearly the best club in the world right now, and his return is simply an incredible feeling.

His words, “I’m incredibly happy, happy to see my teammates, the staff, people that I had seven years with and an amazing time with. Many ups and a few downs but an incredible experience. When you leave this place, you spend a year away and you then start to appreciate the place even more. You realise what you had, how amazing the time was and how big the Club is. The best Club in the world and I think in terms of football – getting back onto that level and coming back a year later is an incredible feeling. I am very pleased, very happy and I feel privileged to share the dressing room again with these amazing players.”

WOW.