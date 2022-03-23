I Still Don’t Know Arsenal’s Plan For My Future – Saliba

Olympique Marseille defender, William Saliba has come out to say that he would be pleased to remain at the club next season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is currently waiting to hear what his parent club, Arsenal plans to do with him in future, but he definitely feels good in France.

Saliba added that his focus right now is to ensure Marseille qualifies for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Europa Conference League.

His words, “I’ve never hidden the fact that I feel good here.”

“But I don’t know my future.”

“There are two months left [of the season] and the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and to go as far as possible in the [Europa] Conference League.”

“I think there will be discussions between Arsenal and Marseille at the end of May or the beginning of June. That’s when we will decide.”

“For sure, though, staying here [with Marseille] would not be a bad idea – on the contrary. I know the city, my team-mates, my coach… but it’s not just up to me.”

“Yes, that’s it, but we’ll see how it goes. It depends on whether Arsenal agree. We’ll see.”