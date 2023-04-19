I Think Kane Will Stay At Tottenham This Summer Amid MUFC Interest – Berbatov

Ex-Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has come out to say that club should sign Osimhen over Kane this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he cannot argue with the goalscoring record of Harry Kane in the EPL, he is not getting any younger at 30 and will most likely stay at Spurs.

Berbatov added that he believes the club should go for Osimhen because he is younger and can get better in the coming future.

His words, “I think they need a centre forward. Someone who can bring goals. You buy some centre forward and you say this is the guy who’s bringing 25 goals. They need someone like this. They need to go and look for a class goalscorer.”

“You cannot argue with the goalscoring record of Harry Kane. He is one of the best of his generation in how he scores goals, how he plays the game, how he sees the game. And he’s unbelievable

“But the one concern I have is that age, he is [almost] 30 so nobody’s getting any younger. And in my mind this is going to be a major concern if someone is going to buy him.

“I think that he’s going to stay at Spurs, because in my mind his legacy is too big for Spurs. He’s [top] goalscorer of all time, he’s [top] goalscorer for England as well. He’s a captain.

“When you say Spurs, the first thing on my mind is Harry Kane. So that legacy, it’s just too big for him to tarnish. If he goes to a different club, I don’t think anybody connected with Spurs will be happy. Everybody will be angry.”

“It’s so difficult because you need someone who’s going to score goals. Someone who’s going to be the right age so he can develop and get better and better and better. So you have to use him for years to come. In my mind, that is Osimhen.”

“He’s having an unbelievable season and he’s doing great stuff. So this is the type of player I’d like to see for United.”

On the clubs form this season, “Is it crazy? In my mind United should be fighting for the top spot, like back in the day.”

“Obviously times have changed, the power in football has shifted. But for United, this should not be qualified as this big success. They need to fight for the big things again and again.”

“When I speak with people and tell them stories about my time at United, the word I’m always saying is concentration. Because this is the word that Sir Alex was telling us just right before we go to the pitch, concentrate until the 90-95 minutes.”

“This is sometimes the problem, the lack of concentration when you are leading 2-0 and you think the game is finished. Well, it’s not. It’s not when you play someone like Sevilla.”