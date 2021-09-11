I Trust Ronaldo And Fernandes With My Life To Score Penalties – Ole

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo was never going to sign for Manchester City this summer. He recently revealed that there was actually no prospect of that happening before he signed for MUFC.

According to him, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo will just have to be ready when it comes to taking penalities because he trusts them both with his life to score.

He added that the aim of his team is to win collectively, therefore individual stats do not matter.

His words, “I don’t think there was any prospect of that.”

On who’ll take set-piece, “I knew that question was going to come and of course I’ve had a chat with the two of them.”

“We’ve got two players there that I’d trust with my life to put a penalty away and that’s a great position to be in.”

“They’ll know via the conversations we’ve had and the conversations we’ll have before the games how we’re going to solve this. It’s going to be my decision what’ll happen. The two of them will keep on doing what they do when they’re asked to take the penalties.”

“I’ve got Cristiano, Bruno, Marcus [Rashford], I’ve got players I trust to score every time they step up to take a penalty.”

“I’ve had this conversation, of course, and they know my position on it. They know that I decide who is going to shoot the penalty if we get one.”

“That’s not going to cause an issue. We’re here to win together. It’s not about my numbers or your numbers. It’s about us as a team and the decision is going to be mine.”